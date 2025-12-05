MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 95,779 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,219,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,462,531.40. This represents a 4.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 211,342 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $39,950,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 867.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 360,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,659 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 317,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 251,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

