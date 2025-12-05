Invesco Ltd. Has $502.75 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $809,491,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 362.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after purchasing an additional 922,589 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

