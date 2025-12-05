Head to Head Contrast: SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) & Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) and SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial Metals and SSAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 0 6 6 1 2.62 SSAB 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus price target of $64.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Commercial Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than SSAB.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial Metals and SSAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 1.09% 8.76% 5.17% SSAB 5.17% 7.33% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and SSAB”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $7.80 billion 0.93 $84.66 million $0.76 85.78 SSAB $9.78 billion 0.73 $617.08 million $0.25 14.40

SSAB has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Metals. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Commercial Metals pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSAB pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial Metals has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SSAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats SSAB on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated rebar used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

