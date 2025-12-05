3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.69 and last traded at $171.8460, with a volume of 454857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total value of $3,174,609.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.