South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.9703, but opened at $11.56. South32 shares last traded at $11.1950, with a volume of 1,407 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1196 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 316.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

