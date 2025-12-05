Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.89. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1,922,538 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $954.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,884,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,667.60. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 619,710 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,111,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 844,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 370,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

