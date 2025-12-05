Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.0250 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 5241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.