International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.63, with a volume of 11556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on shares of International Petroleum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.33.

International Petroleum Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.34.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. International Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of C$239.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that International Petroleum Co. will post 0.1677866 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France.

