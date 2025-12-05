New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,358 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Lazard worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lazard by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LAZ opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $58.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $770.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.91 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.