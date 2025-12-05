GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 164,875 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,875 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

