Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 68,011 Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,865,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,194,000 after purchasing an additional 805,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $101,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

