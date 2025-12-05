Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Position in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.24% of International Seaways worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in International Seaways by 270.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,898.03. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,875. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:INSW opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. International Seaways Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%.The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.