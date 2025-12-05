Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stock Position Cut by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,186 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

