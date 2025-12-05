Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $437.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.90. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.