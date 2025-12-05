Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 878,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,113,000. First Busey accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.99% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 56.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 230,268 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 52.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 1.0%

BUSE stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. First Busey Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.00%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,230.80. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $60,254. This trade represents a 135.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

