Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.