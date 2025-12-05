Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 28,863 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

