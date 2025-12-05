Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 16.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Veltria Advisors Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,036,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,605,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.4%

BKNG opened at $5,027.20 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,084.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,383.29. The company has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,922,265.19. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

