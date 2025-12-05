Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $227.35 Million Position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC $ADSE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. ADS-TEC Energy comprises about 23.5% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 30.59% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $227,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $12.02 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.