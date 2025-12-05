Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 9,389 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6%

DOX opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 41.78%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

