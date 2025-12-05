Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,008.55. This trade represents a 51.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,568,459 shares of company stock worth $158,809,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

