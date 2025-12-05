BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Issues Earnings Results

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BETA Technologies Stock Up 1.0%
BETA opened at $29.80 on Friday. BETA Technologies has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $39.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BETA. Bank of America initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
