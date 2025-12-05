Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
