Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Valaris by 120.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $59.53 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

