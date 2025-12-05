Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 9.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $37,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,400,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $74.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
