KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Holdings Cut by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 10.7% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

KKR stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

