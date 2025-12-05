Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,417 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 5.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 496.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Zacks Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

