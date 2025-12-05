Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 532,944 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Camtek by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after buying an additional 464,671 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,525.1% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 182,815 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 22.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 644,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 28.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 517,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,779,000 after acquiring an additional 115,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Zacks Research raised shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

CAMT opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

