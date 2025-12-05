Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,123,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,272,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,689 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

