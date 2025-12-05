nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.9 million-$593.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.7 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.210-0.220 EPS.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.53. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at nCino
In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,466.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,913,865 shares of company stock worth $117,312,830 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in nCino by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
