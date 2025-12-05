nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.9 million-$593.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.7 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.210-0.220 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.53. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,466.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,913,865 shares of company stock worth $117,312,830 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in nCino by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.