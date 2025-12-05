Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.56 Million in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $151,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 748,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Argus raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

