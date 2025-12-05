Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Posts Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The business had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of RY opened at C$224.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$151.25 and a twelve month high of C$225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$207.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$192.57.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
