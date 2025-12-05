Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Posts Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The business had revenue of C$17.21 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of RY opened at C$224.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$151.25 and a twelve month high of C$225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$207.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$192.57.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.23.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

