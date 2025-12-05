GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 60,671 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

