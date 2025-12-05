Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Holdings Boosted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SPMO opened at $120.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

