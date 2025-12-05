GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF $CLSM

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,745 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up 1.3% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 28.46% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSM. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CLSM opened at $23.48 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

