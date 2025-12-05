GeoWealth Management LLC Has $46.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,783,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $213.24 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

