GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 8,167 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VB opened at $260.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $261.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

