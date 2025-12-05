GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 14,050 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $89.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

