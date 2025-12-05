Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 678.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.97. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

