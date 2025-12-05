JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Greggs (LON:GRG)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,110 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,060 to GBX 2,640 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,071.67.

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,678 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,407.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,890.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,571, for a total value of £116,850.98. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

