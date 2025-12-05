Phontip Palitwanon Sells 969 Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $123,973.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,688.88. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $130.23 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.94 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 377.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

