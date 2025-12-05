Insider Selling: Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Miles sold 10,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 487,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,528. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of EXPI opened at $11.12 on Friday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.98.
Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Exp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Exp World by 100.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Exp World by 1,608.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World in the first quarter worth $197,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Research cut Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
