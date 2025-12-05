Insider Selling: Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Miles sold 10,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 487,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,528. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.12 on Friday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Exp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Exp World by 100.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Exp World by 1,608.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World in the first quarter worth $197,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Research cut Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

