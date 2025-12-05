Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,386,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,936. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $273.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

