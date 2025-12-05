Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $340.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.27 and its 200 day moving average is $296.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

