Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% in the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $622.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.62. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.