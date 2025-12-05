Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 29,342 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $86.86.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.