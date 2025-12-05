Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $791,000 in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,100,000 after buying an additional 87,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after buying an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,063,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,617,000 after buying an additional 1,057,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $89.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 26.25%. On average, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.