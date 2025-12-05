210,024 Shares in Viasat Inc. $VSAT Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.16% of Viasat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $24,695,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $20,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,680,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,386,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Viasat Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, insider Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,780 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $100,246.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,585.86. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $80,799.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,961.59. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,049 shares of company stock worth $3,281,046. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.