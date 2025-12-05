Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 19.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 100,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

NYSE:FN opened at $471.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.87 and a 200-day moving average of $341.29. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $498.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,885. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,952.35. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

