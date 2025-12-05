Informatica Inc. $INFA Stake Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567,826 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Informatica worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,790,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,053,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $43,559,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter worth about $30,108,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFA opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $253,703.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,087.56. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,627.78. This represents a 27.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,176 shares of company stock valued at $922,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

